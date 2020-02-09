First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $54,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,841,000 after buying an additional 813,747 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after buying an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after buying an additional 1,547,855 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,953,000 after buying an additional 195,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,456,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,131,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

