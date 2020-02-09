FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) PT Raised to $112.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FirstService has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of FirstService stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.21. 139,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,706. FirstService has a twelve month low of $83.02 and a twelve month high of $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

