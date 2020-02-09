Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.78.

FISV opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $125,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3,894.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 950,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,445,000 after buying an additional 926,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

