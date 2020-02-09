Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after buying an additional 645,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after buying an additional 1,107,718 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 1,104,369 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

