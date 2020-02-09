FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. B. Riley began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 823,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $341,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FormFactor by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

