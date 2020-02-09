Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $274,000 Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

