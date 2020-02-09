Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 112.61%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

