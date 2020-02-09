Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 3,800 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Covanta were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Covanta by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVA. Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $15.37 on Friday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

