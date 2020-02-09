Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 68.0% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

