Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.525-2.555 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.73 EPS.

Shares of FTNT traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,325. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.13.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

