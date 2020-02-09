Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 5,400 Shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $11,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 4th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 17,707 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $37,184.70.
  • On Thursday, January 30th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 14,900 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $32,482.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 15,200 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $32,832.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 25,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,718.00.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 43,924 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $97,072.04.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 52,669 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $117,978.56.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 13,597 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $29,913.40.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,500 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $45,100.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 20,271 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $43,582.65.
  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 2,696 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $5,931.20.

Shares of MCC stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Medley Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 208.59%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medley Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medley Capital by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

