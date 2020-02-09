FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FOXA. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.23.

FOXA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,634,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,609. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.52. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Golub Group LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

