Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Foxby Corp (OTCMKTS:FXBY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 834 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

About Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY)

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.