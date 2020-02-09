Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 108,264 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $12,465,516.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,897,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,344,385,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.05 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

