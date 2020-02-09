Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a PE ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.