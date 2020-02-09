Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 95,471 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

