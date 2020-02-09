Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,539 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,778 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Investec lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BHP opened at $51.07 on Friday. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $59.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.