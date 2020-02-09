Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $8.11

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.11. Frontline shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2,354,175 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Frontline alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 8.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.