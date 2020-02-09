GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GasLog were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GasLog by 154.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 349,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in GasLog by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in GasLog by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $483.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.07. GasLog Ltd has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. On average, research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. GasLog’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

GLOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

