GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.561 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

GasLog Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a payout ratio of 125.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

GLOP opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.98. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $96.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GLOP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

