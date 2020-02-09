GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $749.12

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $749.12 and traded as low as $704.40. GB Group shares last traded at $705.00, with a volume of 234,300 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.23) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GB Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 701 ($9.22).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 748.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 637.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 83.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that GB Group plc will post 1161.8134332 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

About GB Group (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

