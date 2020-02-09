General Finance (GFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect General Finance to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect General Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.13 million, a PE ratio of 102.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. General Finance has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

