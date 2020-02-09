Geneva Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 2.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $154.97. 814,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.62. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

