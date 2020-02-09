Geneva Partners LLC Has $708,000 Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geneva Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

