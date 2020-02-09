Geneva Partners LLC Increases Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand makes up approximately 2.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $141.81. 1,783,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $143.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

