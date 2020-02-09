Geneva Partners LLC Lowers Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 269,344 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 282,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000.

NYSE BTT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,708. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

