Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GILD. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.