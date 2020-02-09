Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1906 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

MLPX stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.