Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 432,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $18,173,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.04, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.23, for a total transaction of $1,488,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

GL stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.58. 383,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,136. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

