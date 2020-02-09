GNY Price Tops $0.0647 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. GNY has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $5,671.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.