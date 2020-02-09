Gold Resource Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GORO. TheStreet upgraded Gold Resource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

