GoldCoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. GoldCoin has a market cap of $461,191.00 and $58.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 70.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00753604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000294 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.