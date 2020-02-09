GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

NYSE:EAF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 3,418,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,490. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

