Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) PT Raised to $23.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price objective raised by Buckingham Research from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $406.42 million, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.