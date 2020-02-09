Gs Investments Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

