GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 32,731 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCO opened at $21.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.