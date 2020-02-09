GWM Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 119,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

