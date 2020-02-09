GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after buying an additional 96,881 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,540,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.