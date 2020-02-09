Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Hain Celestial Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.72 EPS.

Shares of HAIN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. 945,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

