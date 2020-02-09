Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hain Celestial Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.72 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

HAIN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.