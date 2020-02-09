Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by SunTrust Banks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,734. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

