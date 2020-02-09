Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.22. 945,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

