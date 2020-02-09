Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 88,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

