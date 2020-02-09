Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $40.51. 353,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,808. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.