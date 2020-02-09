Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.99. 339,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.61%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 12,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $353,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

