Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €36.41 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.41 ($42.34) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLAG. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €34.97 ($40.66).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

ETR:HLAG opened at €78.10 ($90.81) on Wednesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €21.84 ($25.40) and a one year high of €82.00 ($95.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.33.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.