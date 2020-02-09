Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.56, approximately 615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Separately, CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on Hardwoods Distribution and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, and solid surfaces.

