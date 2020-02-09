Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,820 at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,928 ($25.36) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,690 ($22.23) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,862.64 ($24.50).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,604.50 ($21.11) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,857.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,889.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

