Head to Head Contrast: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of American National BankShares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Camden National and American National BankShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.16% 12.35% 1.28% American National BankShares 19.35% 11.26% 1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and American National BankShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 3.43 $57.20 million $3.69 12.89 American National BankShares $108.03 million 3.66 $20.91 million $3.10 11.47

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Camden National and American National BankShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 2 0 0 2.00 American National BankShares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Camden National currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. American National BankShares has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Given American National BankShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than Camden National.

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National BankShares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National BankShares pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and American National BankShares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. American National BankShares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

American National BankShares beats Camden National on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 24 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Roanoke, Virginia and Raleigh, North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

