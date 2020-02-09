HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $133,948.00 and approximately $8,198.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.45 or 0.03409293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00227478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00131115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

